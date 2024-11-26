Esha Gupta Vs Alaya F: Who’s Saree Can Be An Ultimate Pick For This Wedding Season?

Wedding season is here, and everyone is gearing up to look the best. But the question arises: what to wear? So, this season, you should ditch the trend of lehenga and anarkali to elevate your appearance with six yards of elegance. Now, the question is which type of saree one should wear to look different from the crowd. Do not worry because Bollywood divas Esha Gupta and Alaya F are here to rescue you. Let’s take clues from their recent saree look and pick your ultimate glam.

Esha Gupta’s Green Western-Style Saree Look

Reviving the old age trend of saree, Esha wore a beautiful plain dark green saree. However, it’s not a normal saree but a glimpse of the Western trend as she turns her strapless bralette into her blouse and drapes her saree in freestyle, defining her curvy figure. It is a pre-stitched saree with a sizzling thigh-high slit detail, giving oh-so-breathtaking vibes. The silver chain and accessories add a badass vibe. At the same time, the vibrant makeup in the hot orange makes her look stunning,

Alaya F’s Pink Traditional Style Saree Look

Picking a saree from the vintage gallery, Alaya perfectly styled her look in traditional style. She wore an ancient-style pink saree with broad border work and small details all over, making it ideal for every Indian woman. She added a trendy touch with a low v-neckline embellished pink-golden blouse. The neat draping style gives the actress a stunning appearance. With a diamond choker and pinkish makeup, the actress looked pretty.

Comparing both looks, we cannot choose anyone because Esha and Alaya styled their sarees according to their choices. It depends on you whose look you liked the most, making an ultimate choice for the wedding.