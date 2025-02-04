Ananya Panday-Palak Tiwari: Bollywood Beauties Raise Style Bar In Sultry Backless Ensembles

Bollywood divas are known to often set new trends in the town with their experimental, bold, and statement pieces. From red-carpet moments to parties, actresses keep their best foot forward. This time, the divas are raising the temperature in sultry backless ensembles, creating new trends.

1) Ananya Panday‘s Backless Co-ord Set

The CTRL actress raised the hotness bar wearing a hot red coordinated set. The set includes a high-neck top, which gives an aesthetic look, but the open back with thin tie-knot details creates a sizzling backless appearance. She teamed the top with a matching loose bottom, combining a statement aesthetic with bold style.

2) Alaya F‘s Backless Gown

Srikanth actress Alaya F always nails her look. She is wearing a blue satin silk gown featuring a halter neckline bodice with a normal-fitting bottom. The attire looks subtle from the front, while the low backless look with crisscross sleeves looks jaw-dropping. The backless look also highlights the tattoos on her back.

3) Suhana Khan‘s Backless Off-shoulder Attire

The Archies actress is slaying like never before in a white bodycon dress. The beautiful outfit has jaw-dropping sleeves, which the actress dropped off, creating an off-shoulder pattern. The deep back cut gives her a sizzling look, while the thigh-high slit gives her a sultry look, screaming attention.

4) Palak Tiwari‘s Backless Gown

The gorgeous Palak is stabbing hearts in a sandy metallic halter neckline gown with a floor-length bottom. The bold thigh-high slit raises the temperature while the backless pattern makes her look total ‘dhamaka’. The striking poses defined her back, creating new trends