Esha Gupta Opens Up on Hardik Pandya Link-Up and Sajid Khan Fallout

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta recently spoke openly on two big issues related to her personal life and career. In an interview, she confessed for the first time that she was once in ‘talks’ with cricketer Hardik Pandya for some time, but that relationship never progressed. Along with this, she also talked about the argument and toxic atmosphere with director Sajid Khan during the shooting of the film Humshakals.

Dating rumours with Hardik Pandya

Esha Gupta told Siddharth Kannan in an interview that she and Hardik were “talking” for some time, but that relationship never reached the level of dating.

“We were talking for a few months. It wasn’t like we were dating, but yes, we were talking. We were at that stage where it felt like maybe something would happen, maybe not,” Esha said.

She also added that the relationship didn’t take off as there was no compatibility between the two and the timing wasn’t right.

“We met a couple of times, but then it was over. There was no drama or bitterness. It was just not meant to be.”

Esha also revealed that they had no contact when Hardik Pandya was embroiled in a controversy over a 2019 episode of Koffee With Karan.

“We had stopped talking by then, so the controversy didn’t affect me.”

Sajid Khan Fallout

While shooting for the film Humshakals (2014), Esha revealed how her professional relationship with director Sajid Khan soured. She said that the atmosphere on the set had become negative and one day Sajid abused her.

“He abused me… then I did too. I don’t like to hear abuse. You treat others the way you want to be treated.”

After this incident, Esha decided to leave the shoot and go home and was determined to quit the film. But then the producer came and apologised, and Esha decided to stay in the film.

Esha said that during the screening of Humshakals, the entire cast had realised that the film would not work.

“We had realised from the very first day that this film would not work.”

What did Esha say about the #MeToo allegations on Sajid Khan?

Esha clearly said that Sajid Khan never sexually harassed her, and that is why she will not make such allegations against him.

“Wherever one has made a mistake, one should say it. Yes, he abused me, and I am saying it even today. But he has never done anything wrong to me, so I will not blame him for that.”

Workfront

Esha Gupta was last seen in the infamous film Aashram 3 Part 2 alongside Bobby Deol and Chandan Roy Sanyal. She played DCP Laxmi Rathi in One Day: Justice Delivered. There is a buzz that she might also be a part of Hera Pheri 3, though it is not officially confirmed yet.