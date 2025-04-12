Hardik Pandya’s Son Agastya Blows Kisses For Mom Natasa Stankovic As She Slays On Runway

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are not together anymore, but their effort to give their son the love of a mother and a father makes them perfect parents. We have often seen Hardik and Natasa spending quality time with their son, taking him on trips and vacations. This time, their son Agastya has caught all the spotlight with his adorable gesture for his mother, Natasa.

Model and actress Natasa this day slayed on the runway wearing a black strapless attire. As she walked and posed, grabbing the spotlight, she opened her skirt, created a new look, and turned her gown into a mini dress with a long trail. Her sleek hairstyle, golden earrings, necklace, and shiny makeup made her look stunning, but it was her son who caught everyone’s attention. As Natasa turned after her walk, her son, Agastya, blew a flying kiss for Mom, making the moment heartwarming.

View Instagram Post 1: Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Blows Kisses For Mom Natasa Stankovic As She Slays On Runway

Agastya, seated in the first rose, couldn’t resist expressing his excitement and admiration for his mother, making him flow kisses while his beautiful smile highlighted his respect for his mother. This undoubtedly made Natasa feel even more confident. This not only brought a smile to Natasa’s face but also made the viewers emotional, leading to the video going viral.

Natasa Stankovic married Hardik Pandya in January 2020 and their son Agastya was born in July 2020. Later, in 2023, they remarried with the brand ceremony. However, after almost four years, the couple parted ways in July 2024.