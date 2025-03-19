All Captains of IPL Teams & What To Expect

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is set to commence on March 22, with all ten franchises having announced their captains. Here’s a breakdown of each team’s leadership:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as the captain of CSK for the 2025 season.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Axar Patel

Axar Patel takes over the captaincy of Delhi Capitals, bringing his experience as a spin-bowling all-rounder to the leadership role.

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been named the captain of Gujarat Titans, reflecting the team’s trust in his batting prowess and leadership potential.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Ajinkya Rahane

Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane leads KKR this season, bringing a wealth of experience to the defending champions.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants, bringing his dynamic playing style and leadership skills to the team.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya leads Mumbai Indians, aiming to guide the team to their sixth IPL title.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been named the captain of Punjab Kings, bringing his leadership experience to the franchise.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson continues as the captain of Rajasthan Royals, providing stability and experience to the squad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar steps into the leadership role for RCB, expressing confidence in the team’s balance and potential under his guidance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Pat Cummins

Australian pacer Pat Cummins leads Sunrisers Hyderabad, bringing international experience to the franchise.

Note on Mumbai Indians’ Opening Match: Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai Indians in their opening match against Chennai Super Kings, as Hardik Pandya serves a one-match suspension due to a slow over-rate infraction from the previous season.

These leadership selections set the stage for an exciting IPL 2025 season, with each captain bringing unique skills and strategies to their respective teams.