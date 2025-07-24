Rishabh Pant Rushed to Hospital After Gruesome Toe Injury During 4th Test in Manchester

Team India suffered a major setback on the first day of the fourth Test match, which was played against England in Manchester. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was rushed to the hospital after being injured by a dangerous yorker. Chris Woakes’ fast yorker hit Pant’s right toe directly, after which he groaned in pain and fell on the field. The physio immediately came on the field, and when Pant took off his shoe, blood was seen coming out of it, and swelling was also clearly visible on the finger.

Pant was in so much pain that he could not even stand on his feet. Every time the physio was touching his injury, Pant was screaming in pain and repeatedly trying to stop him. He was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher and sent straight to the hospital in an ambulance.

This is Pant’s second consecutive injury. He also suffered a minor injury in the last match, but this time the matter seems more serious. There is an atmosphere of tension in Team India’s dressing room after the injury. Captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir looked quite worried.

The BCCI issued an official statement: “Rishabh Pant has been hit by a ball on the right leg while batting on the first day of the Manchester Test. He has been sent to the hospital for a scan, and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him.”

In the press conference, batsman Sai Sudarshan said, “He was in a lot of pain. He is currently in the hospital and is undergoing a scan. It will be a big blow for the team if he does not return to this match again, but the rest of the batsmen are also ready.”

Team management believes that if Pant can stand, he may return to the field to bat again. However, swelling can point to a fracture, and even a slight hairline fracture can end Pant’s series.

If this match proves to be Pant’s last, India’s hopes of a comeback will suffer a big blow. Already trailing 1-2, Pant’s exit is no less than a big blow. India is at a score of 264/5, and Washington Sundar is the last main batsman left.

Because it is not a concussion injury, Dhruv Jorel cannot bat in his place; he can only field or be the wicketkeeper.

The team is already struggling with many injuries. Fast bowler Akash Deep is out due to a groin injury, Arshdeep Singh has a cut on his finger, and all-rounder Nitish Reddy is already out of the series. Pant’s injury can make India’s comeback even more difficult.

Rishabh Pant has performed brilliantly in this series. He is the second-highest run-scorer after captain Shubman Gill (482 runs). He has scored a double century at Leeds, half-centuries at Edgbaston and Lord’s. In the Manchester Test too, he scored 37 runs, which included two fours and a six, and shared a half-century partnership with Sai Sudharsan.

All hopes are now on his scan report. If it is not serious, he might be back on the field. Otherwise, India will have to struggle even more in this tough series.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!