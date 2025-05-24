BCCI Announces Shubman Gill As New Test Captain Of India!

A new era has begun in Indian cricket. BCCI has officially appointed 25-year-old Shubman Gill as the new captain of the Indian Test team. After the retirement of veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket, the responsibility has now been handed over to young shoulders.

BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar told in the press conference that Shubman is being seen not just for one or two hours, but as a long-term investment. He said, “We do not choose captains for one or two series, but invest in players who can take the team to new heights in the future.”

Under the captaincy of Gill, India will play a five-Test series against England, which will run from June to August 2025. This series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27. The matches will be played at historic grounds like Leeds, Birmingham, Lord’s, Manchester and Oval.

Rishabh Pant has been made the vice-captain in this series and has got this responsibility by leaving behind Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah will not play in the entire series, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami is not fully fit yet, so he has been left out of the team.

Agarkar said that Kohli had informed BCCI about his decision in April itself. Now that IPL 2025 is in its final stages, fans will get a chance to see the Indian Test team under the leadership of a new captain in England in June.