Lohri Special: Shubman Gill Buys New Home, Shares Photos With Family

Newbie Shubman Gill has won hearts with his skills on the field of cricket. He is basking in the glory of his success in the sport. The cricketer has become everyone’s favorite and there is good news for his fans as he buys a new home. On his Instagram handle, Shubman uploaded photos sharing a glimpse of his new adobe on the special occasion of Lohri.

Taking to his social media, Shubman shared a bunch of photos sharing a glimpse of his new home. The opening frame shows the cricketer posing with his family members with a huge smile on his face in front of his new home. With the bonfire in front of the door hints that the family was enjoying some fun time together while getting warm air from the bonfire. Shubman’s new house looked beautiful, designed in an aesthetic style with traditional windows, a garden area and a large space in front of the door.

Shubman had a great time clicking pictures with his sweet little family. He also enjoyed the festival’s special chikki, laddoo, farsan etc. Lohri celebrations were at a peak with quality time with family. For the festival, the cricketer wore a cute sweater zipper, bottoms and a cowhat, giving him charming vibes. Every picture highlights the happiness and serenity of being with loved ones.

Sharing these photos and expressing gratitude, Shubman captioned the post, “New house, old traditions. First Lohri at the new house with lots of warmth, joy and endless gratitude.”