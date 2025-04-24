Shubman Gill Oozes Swag In Shirtless Beach Look, Flaunts His New Tattoo

Cricketer Shubman Gill often becomes the talk of the town with his eye-catching personality. The sportsman has set the internet on fire with his latest pictures, which showcase his swag in bold and bindaas avatar, going shirtless in the photos. But it was his new tattoo that instantly caught our attention. Take a look below.

On Wednesday, 23 April 2025, Shubman posted a couple of photos with his sister, Shahneel Gill. In the first click, he is seen sitting under an umbrella in hot and sunny weather with his sister. He went shirtless as he enjoyed his time on the beach, wearing a blue shorts bottom. The duo looked cool and undoubtedly enjoyed themselves to the fullest.

In the second picture, Shubman dropped a close-up shot flaunting his swag with blue glasses. His edgy jawline, clean save look, and simple hairstyle made him lol handsome. However, it was his new tattoo that caught our attention. The cricketer got a new tattoo on his left side of the chest. The tattoo seems to be of an angle with joining hands and features on the back.

Reacting to his swag and dashing personality, a user wrote, “Someone is looking way too handsome.” The second commented, “Uff jan loge kiya gill mere dill ki.” The third said, “Gill ke dill pe.” In contrast, many dropped heart emojis expressing their love.