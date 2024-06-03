Virat Kohli To MS Dhoni: Latest Hairstyles By Indian Cricketers

Indian cricketers often sport diverse hairstyles, from Virat Kohli’s trendy undercut to MS Dhoni’s iconic long locks and Hardik Pandya’s edgy mohawk to Shubman Gill’s spikes and charming look.

1) MS Dhoni

Captain Cool is rocking his new hairstyle like a pro. The cricketer opts for a long, puffy hairstyle that gives off the cool and classy vibe MS Dhoni is known for.

2) Virat Kohli

The charming Virat is stealing attention with his edgy hairstyle. The cricketer’s hairstyle is inspired by men’s undercuts—the short hair on both sides and spikes details on the top.

3) Hardik Pandya

The Captain of Mumbai Indians, Hardik, rocks this summer season with his simplicity. The cricketer opted for a simple hairstyle as she left his hair even from all sides.

4) Shubman Gill

The young cricketer and new star of the Indian team opted for an undercut fade hairstyle, which suits his charming face and personality as well.

5) Rohit Sharma

Hitman Rohit keeps it simple yet stylish with the details of the spike around the top. With his cool appearance, the cricketer is winning hearts.

6) KL Rahul

Inspired by the traditional time, Rahul looks good with a neat quiff. The shiny black texture looks attractive and is perfect for rocking his appearance this season.

7) Surya Kumar

The taper haircut styled in a messy look gives the cricketer a charming appearance.

8)Ishan Kishan

He is rocking his look with medium-length hair styled in funky spikes. The black color of his hair suits his personality.