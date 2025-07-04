MS Dhoni & Sakshi Celebrate 15 Years of Love: “We Made a Promise! On 16th”

One of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on 4 July 2025. It is not just a wedding anniversary, but a memory of that beautiful story, where the ‘Captain Cool’ of cricket found the ‘queen of mountains’ of his life.

These two met in the year 2007 in a hotel in Kolkata, where Sakshi was working as an intern. Coincidentally, Dhoni was staying there and the two got introduced through Sakshi’s manager who was also Dhoni’s friend. Then numbers were exchanged, chatting started, and in a few months this friendship turned into love.

The two kept their relationship away from the eyes of the media and quietly got married on 4 July 2010 in Dehradun. Dhoni’s ‘secret wedding’ was a big surprise for the whole country at that time. But fans were happy that their favourite star had found the true partner of his life.

After marriage, Sakshi came to be called Dhoni’s ‘lady luck’. His career touched new heights, and Team India registered many big victories under his captaincy. In the year 2015, the couple welcomed daughter Ziva. At the time of Ziva’s birth, Dhoni was playing the World Cup in Australia and not in India, but family has always been the first priority for him.

Now that Dhoni and Sakshi have completed 15 years of marriage, this relationship has become a symbol of not just love but trust, respect and understanding each other.

Sakshi has shared a very emotional photo on this special day, in which she and Dhoni are seen walking hand in hand. The photo is a back shot, meaning the faces are not visible, but the warmth of togetherness is clearly felt. Sakshi wrote in the caption, “We made a promise! Onto the 16th.”

This sentence beautifully describes the depth and stability of Dhoni and Sakshi’s relationship.

