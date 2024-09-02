Post Yograj Singh’s latest rant on MS Dhoni, fans trend which was the real hero of World Cup 2011 – Dhoni or Yuvraj?

Former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh hasn’t spared any moment to not criticize cricket Mahendra Singh Dhoni – especially for allegedly taking over the thunder from his son, Yuvraj Singh in the past, mainly from his days in the ICC World Cup 2011 win.

He recently had another rant on similar lines where he would mention that he would never forgive Dhoni, and how he should look at his face in the mirror.

Whatever he has done is coming out now, Singh exclaimed, especially regards to his son. Following this and other excerpts of him slamming Dhoni further, fans were quick to take notice and begin a trend.

In no time, a trend began where multiple accounts started a poll and conversation of sorts, where the main question was constant. ‘Who Do You Like More? Retweet for MS Dhoni and heart for Yuvraj Singh-

This was followed by a chain of tweets coming in and as expected, the response was mixed and it was flooded by debates and comments about Dhoni and Yuvraj.

As also known, Yuvraj Singh has recently sealed in to confirm that a biopic on his film will be made and even though a leading actor isn’t confirmed as to who will play the role, talks are going on.

On the other hand, Dhoni’s biopic, M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story released back in 2016 with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role which went on to become a blockbuster. It also showed a small role of Yuvraj Singh.