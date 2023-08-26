Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome a baby girl

Sports | News

The joyous news was shared by Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech on social media, accompanied by an adorable picture that instantly melted hearts. The couple further revealed that they have named their daughter ‘Aura’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Aug,2023 14:37:11
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife, actress Hazel Keech, have welcomed their precious bundle of joy – a baby girl. The joyous news was shared by the couple on social media, accompanied by an adorable picture that instantly melted hearts. The couple further revealed that they have named their daughter ‘Aura’.

Yuvraj shared a picture of his baby girl in his arms, while Hazel Keech can be seen holding their son Orion Keech Singh. “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family,” wrote Yuvraj on Instagram.

Yuvraj and Hazel first met in 2011 at a friend’s birthday party and the latter’s smile caught the cricketer’s attention. “As it happens, she wasn’t smiling at me. But I did catch her attention later that evening; I even complimented her work in the film Bodyguard,” Yuvraj said in an earlier interview. The couple got engaged in Bali in 2015 and finally tied the knot in November 2016.

Yuvraj and Hazel had shared the news of their first baby, Orion Keech Singh, on Father’s Day last year. “Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh. Mummy and daddy love their little ‘puttar’. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars. #HappyFathersDay,” they captioned the post.

