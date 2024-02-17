Theft reported at Yuvraj Singh’s residence in Panchkula, 75000 cash and jewellery missing

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s residence in MDC Sector 4, Panchkula, became the scene of a theft involving cash and jewellery, prompting an investigation by local authorities. As per reports in India Today, the incident, which saw the disappearance of Rs 75,000 in cash and various pieces of jewellery.

Yuvraj’s mother, Shabnam Singh, revealed that the suspected theft came to light upon her return to the MDC house on October 5, 2023. She had been residing at their other residence in Gurgaon since September 2023. Upon inspection, it was discovered that jewellery valued at approximately Rs 75,000 and other items were missing from a cupboard in a first-floor room.

Despite conducting her own inquiries, Shabnam was unable to unearth any significant leads. Notably, two members of the household staff, Lalita Devi from Saketdi and the cook, Sildar Pal from Bihar, abruptly terminated their employment and fled during the Diwali festival period, further raising suspicions.

Expressing concerns over the involvement of the former employees, Shabnam prompted police intervention. The police have officially registered the case and initiated further investigation into the matter. Speaking on the investigation, SHO Mansa Devi said, “If we disclose everything to the media, how will we manage to apprehend the thieves?”

