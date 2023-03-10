Yuvraj Singh, Parthiv Patel and Harbhajan Singh are three of the finest and most talented cricketers that we have had playing for team India. While Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have achieved greater glories for team India across all formats, Parthiv too has done his best for the country whenever he’s got an opportunity to represent them and do well. He made his debut at a young age and well, no wonder, during his prime around the years 2001-2002, he was one of the youngest to have ever played Test cricket consistently for team India. Yuvraj, Parthiv and Harbhajan, all three of them have been a part of several sensational victories for the country and well, that’s why, we genuinely feel that they have been a fantastic trip together.

Even today, the essence of their friendship and bond can be felt by people all over the country and we truly love it. The three of them are wonderfully in contact with each other and well, that’s why, today, they have achieved great things together to give ‘squad goals’ to their fans. Well, talking about squad goals ladies and gentlemen, this time, Yuvraj, Parthiv and Harbhajan, all three of them were spotted chilling and having fun together on the happy occasion of Parthiv Patel’s birthday and well, we truly love it, don’t we? See below folks –

