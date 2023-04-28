IPL 2023: Shubman Gill reveals his 'perfect companion', Yuvraj Singh loves it

Shubman Gill is one of the most talented and admired young cricketers that we have in the country today. The man has been in red hot form on the cricket field for quite some time now and well, given the kind of journey that he’s had professionally, it’s been extremely pleasant and wonderful. He started getting his share of fame and name immediately after his U-19 cricket days and well, slowly and steadily, he’s only kept on getting bigger and better like a true professional athlete. After his initial few years with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL tournament, Shubman Gill eventually became extremely reputed and famous, especially after the double century that he scored in ODI cricket.

Check out this latest picture of Shubman Gill which Yuvraj Singh has liked:

Whenever Shubman Gill shares new and engaging content on his social media handle to keeps his fans and admirers entertained, netizens love it for real and in the true sense of the term. At present, he’s looking forward to the game today between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 and well, fans have high expectations from him. Amidst all this, Shubman Gill shared a photo of himself where he’s looking all smashing and super handsome like a charmer. Even Yuvraj Singh was so impressed that he liked the post. See below folks –

