Shubman Gill & Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together Again in London; Viral Video Sparks Dating Rumours

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar were spotted together again. The London event video went viral, and affair rumours intensified again.

Team India’s young captain, Shubman Gill, is in the news these days for his personal life and the England tour. A video of a charity dinner held in London is going viral on social media, in which Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar are seen at the same event.

Legends like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, and Kevin Pietersen were also at this charity dinner on July 8 in London for Yuvraj Singh’s organization, You We Can Foundation. At this event, Shubman and Sara were seen in the same frame, and rumors arose again.

It is being said that Team India entered with Shubman Gill, and Sara was sitting in the first row. Gill ignored her and went ahead, but later, he looked at her amidst the applause. This small moment created a big uproar on social media.

After the event, Sara Tendulkar shared some of her pictures on Instagram, in which she is with actress Banita Sandhu and her friends. In the caption, she wrote, “Not your bride(s).” This post has fueled even more discussions.

Gill and Sara’s names have been linked many times before. Both were seen following each other on social media. However, some time ago, Shubman had said in an interview that he had been single for the last three years.

But now, after this new video and post, questions are being raised once again: Is this just a coincidence, or is something else going on?

Neither has reacted to this issue, but fans are clearly saying, “Their story is starting again.”

