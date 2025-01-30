Fitness Goals! Sara Tendulkar Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In Gym Selfie

Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of popular former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Though she is not part of the entertainment world, she keeps creating buzz in the headlines as she has become an inspiration for youth through her social media presence. Her unique styles, beauty, and fitness make her a favorite of many. The social media star has an amazing sense of fashion comprising comfort and elegance. However, this time, the star caught our attention with her mirror selfie straight inside her gym.

Recently, Sara dropped a mirror selfie on her social media from the gym. In the picture, she flaunted her stunning figure with her two friends posing with her. She wore a black-fitting tank top and dark pink sweatpants, highlighting her toned physique and hourglass figure. She teamed her look with a creamy cropped jacket to add a fun vibe. Twisting her leg, she poses, showcasing her stunning sculpted figure. With a high ponytail and no makeup, she looked beautiful.

In the short caption on the image, Sara revealed that she is humble with the help of pilates. For those who don’t know, pilates is an exercise typically performed on a floor mat. It aims to improve flexibility and stability by strengthening the muscles, especially the torso-stabilizing muscles of the abdomen and lower back.

Sara Tendulkar enjoys a massive fandom on her social media, with 7.6 million followers. She is a biomedical student and nutritionist. Recently, she took on the role of Director of Sachin Tendulkar’s foundation.