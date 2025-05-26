Sara Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Anniversary Wish To Sachin And Anjali Wins Hearts

Sachin Tendulkar, known as the God of Indian cricket, and his wife Anjali Tendulkar have completed 30 years of marriage. On this special occasion, not only cricket lovers’ eyes became moist, but their daughter Sara Tendulkar also congratulated her parents through an emotional and lovely post on Instagram, which won everyone’s heart.

Sachin and Anjali first met at Mumbai airport in the year 1990. Then Sachin was returning from an England tour and Anjali was coincidentally present there. As soon as she saw Sachin, she found him very cute. Anjali was so impressed that she ran after him to get an autograph.

But the story does not end here, Anjali also showed courage to reach Sachin’s house by pretending to be a fake journalist to meet him. These meetings gradually turned into love.

During their five-year relationship, Sachin and Anjali did not watch any movies together. The first movie they watched before marriage was ‘Roja’. This shows that their relationship was not built on glamour but on depth.

24 May 1995, When the Master Blaster got married. Sachin married Anjali, a paediatrician who was 6 years older than him, at the age of just 22. At that time, he managed his relationship as well as cricket very well.

Anjali, who is the daughter of Gujarati industrialist Anand Mehta and British social worker Annabel Mehta, used to be so involved during Sachin’s batting that she would neither eat anything, nor answer the phone, nor move anywhere. This shows their selfless and deep love.

On their 30th wedding anniversary, Sara Tendulkar shared several unseen photos of her parents and wrote, “Celebrating 30 years of this iconic duo!!!

Together, you’ve built a life filled with the kind of love that inspires us all. Here’s to forever and beyond”

Sachin and Anjali have two children, daughter Sara, born on 12 October 1997, and son Arjun, born on 24 September 1999. Arjun is today making a name for himself in cricket just like his father.

Sachin and Anjali’s story is not just a love story of a cricketer and a doctor, it is an example of dedication, trust and true love that today’s generation looks up to as inspiration. In these 30 years, they have not only created a beautiful family but also taught us that when love is true, age, fame and profession just become a background.

We wish Sachin and Anjali a very happy pearl wedding anniversary!