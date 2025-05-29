Sara Tendulkar’s ‘LIKE’ On Shubhman Gill’s Post Sparks Dating Rumours!

Team India’s young star Shubhman Gill has recently become the captain of the Test team and he posted a video regarding this new responsibility. While on one hand this post is getting good wishes from all over the country, the one that has caught the most attention is Sara Tendulkar‘s like.

See Post:

As soon as Sara Tendulkar’s like came out on this video post of Shubhman Gill, there was a stir among the fans on social media. Rumours of their affair have been flying for a long time. However, neither the two were ever spotted together, nor any picture came together, nor have the two said anything about each other. But from these small things, fans start guessing something new every time.

Some time back, when Shubhman and Sara’s dating rumours were in full swing, the two suddenly unfollowed each other on Instagram. This move further fuelled rumours that the relationship might be over.

But now, Sara liking Shubhman’s post has once again made fans wonder, “Is there anything left?”

Sara and Shubhman’s jodi has always been a fan favorite. Even though the two have never said anything publicly, this ‘like’ is a big gesture for fans who keep an eye on every little move.

Now only Sara and Shubhman can tell what is going on between them. But one thing is certain fans definitely want to see this jodi together again.

Are you also a fan of Sara and Shubhman’s Jodi?

Stay tuned for more updates on iwmbuzz.com.