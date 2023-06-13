Watch: Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth shower love on Shah Rukh Khan in London, video goes viral

Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth are two of the finest and most talented actors in the Indian cricket scenario. During their playing days, both of them have done a really wonderful job for the country. Be it for their good work on the cricket field for team India or for their respective IPL franchises, they have done the best they could. During IPL 2008, their equation and friendship perhaps took a hit for some time after the slapgate incident. However, both of them moved on from that incident like matured adults and did a terrific job. From broadcasting together to starring in advertisements together, they have done it all and how and we love it.

Check out this cute moment of Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth where they are seen showing love to Shah Rukh Khan on the streets of London:

Recently, both Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth were in London for their respective duties for the ICC World Test Championship final. Although India lost the game, they both definitely didn’t miss out on their outing in London. During one such experience, they both were seen with a fan who was in his own sweet ways showing love to none other than Bollywood’s OG ‘Badshaah’ aka Shah Rukh Khan. Want to check out how they both joined the fun? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and heartwarming, ain’t it? Wonderful to see ain’t it? Are you all SRK fans loving it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com