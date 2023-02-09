Cricket in India is a very popular sport. So, people are die-hard fans and do weird stuff to watch or meet their favorite players. Some of the popular cricketers include Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and others.

Let’s check out some of the little and beautiful princesses of cricketers.

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni

The former Indian cricketer and captain cool married Sakshi Singh Rawat, his schoolmate in Dehradun of Uttarakhand, on 4th July 2010. The duo welcomed their first child after five years on 6th February 2015, a baby who is named Ziva. Ziva is quite cute and has an official Instagram handle run by her mother.

Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira Sharma

Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, brought a new life and happiness into their lives, welcoming little princess Samaira Sharma on 30th December 2018. She is a cute treat to the audience. The couple feels special after welcoming their first child.

Ravindra Jadeja’s daughter Nidhyana

Ravindra got married to Rivaba Solanki on 17th April 2016. And the duo was blessed with a cute baby girl Nidhyana on 8th June 2017.

Suresh Raina’s daughter Gracia Raina

Suresh Raina tied the knot with Priyanka Chaudhary in a close ceremony on 3rd April 2015. On the other hand, the next year, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Gracia Raina, on 14th May 2016 in Amsterdam. Suresh Raina often shares pictures with his daughter and even son playing and doing stuff together.

Harbhajan Singh’s daughter Hinaya

Harbhajan Singh decided to get married to his long-time girlfriend, who was also an actress Geeta Basra on 29th October 2015. And after two years, the duo was blessed with a girl child Hinaya Heer Plaha on 27th July 2016.

Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika

The most buzzed couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a closed ceremony in Italy on 11th December 2017. The duo welcomed their first child Vamika Kohli on 11th January 2021. The couple has restricted the media from taking pictures of their daughter.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more such articles.