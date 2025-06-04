Avneet Kaur Reacts To Virat Kohli’s IPL Victory!

The victory of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has become a historic moment in the history of IPL 2025. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the team has won the IPL trophy for the first time in 17 years, and the celebration of this victory is being seen not only on the field but also on social media. While fans are dancing with joy, Bollywood celebs are also congratulating the team in their own style.

But among all this, the one who is most talked about is Avneet Kaur.

Avneet Kaur‘s silent but powerful reaction to Virat Kohli’s victory

Recently, Avneet’s name was linked with Virat Kohli regarding social media algorithms, which made a lot of headlines. Now that Virat’s team RCB has won the IPL trophy for the first time, fans wanted to see how Avneet reacts to it.

Without saying anything directly, Avneet shared a picture of Josh Hazlewood on her Insta story. No caption, no emoji, just a picture. But this silent reaction caught everyone’s attention and sparked discussions on the internet.

Fans are linking it to Virat Kohli and Avneet’s recent algorithm controversy and are speculating that this post could be a special sign. Some users called it a ‘modern-day mind game’ while some called it a classy reaction.

Avneet’s reaction became the talk of the town on social media

RCB’s historic win and Avneet’s interesting reaction have made IPL 2025 even more memorable for the fans. Now everyone is waiting to see if Virat will react on Avneet on this victory or not!

