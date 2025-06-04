RCB Victory Parade: Virat Kohli hugs the trophy after a long wait of 18 years, celebrations echoed on the streets of Bengaluru.

The team celebrated its first IPL trophy with fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. But the moment that caught the most attention was when Virat Kohli was seen sitting in the team bus holding the trophy to his chest, a sight that brought tears to the eyes of crores of cricket lovers.

The night of June 3 will forever go down in history when Virat Kohli‘s RCB defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs to win the IPL trophy for the first time. After the last ball of the match, Virat knelt down on the field, with tears in his eyes and the cold relief of victory in his heart. This victory was very special for him after losing the final three times.

Harbhajan Singh said, “Number 18 had to get the trophy in the 18th year”

Former cricketer Harbhajan also said that Virat should get every trophy of cricket, which he deserves with his hard work. “The promotion he did to Test cricket is commendable.”

Virat Kohli scored 657 runs in 15 matches this season, with an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. He was not only the most reliable player in the team but also kept the entire team together like a leader outside the field.

Today, when the RCB team bus left with the trophy, the whole of Bengaluru was immersed in red. Virat Kohli was seen sitting in the team bus holding the trophy to his chest, and the smile on his face was telling about his 18 years of hard work and struggle.

This victory proved that patience is sweet. For Virat Kohli and his fans, it was not just a trophy, but a dream that finally came true. Now only one slogan is echoing in the streets of Bengaluru, “Ee Sala Cup Namde!”