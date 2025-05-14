Javed Akhtar Appeals To Virat Kohli, ‘I sincerely request him to reconsider his decision’

When Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on his social media, many celebs along with the fans were shocked. Kohli’s decision was shocking for everyone. Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar has also expressed his disappointment on this.

Javed Akhtar wrote on the social media platform X,

‘Obviously, Virat knows better, but as an admirer of this great player, I am disappointed by his rather premature retirement from Test cricket. I think there is still a lot of cricket in him. I sincerely request him to reconsider his decision.’

Bollywood also paid tribute to Virat

Many big stars from Bollywood also reacted to the news of Virat Kohli’s retirement.

Stars like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Prakash Raj, Anil Kapoor, Saiyami Kher and Sunil Shetty praised Virat’s Test career on social media and thanked him.

Anushka Sharma’s emotional post

Virat’s wife, Anushka Sharma, also shared an emotional post on Instagram. She wrote, ‘They’ll talk about the records and the milestones – but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you.

After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler – and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.’

She further wrote, ‘Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites – But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye’.

Virat made his Test debut in 2011. He played a total of 113 Test matches, scoring 9,230 runs. This includes 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. His best score was 254* (not out) which he made against South Africa.

As captain, he led India in 68 Test matches and won 40 matches, the most wins in Tests by any Indian captain.

Now all eyes are on whether Virat Kohli will reconsider his decision or not.