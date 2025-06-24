Virat Kohli’s Nephew Ayush Dhingra Turns 14, Fans Say He Looks Just Like His Mamu

Virat Kohli is once again trending on social media, but this time the reason is not his game but his nephew Ayush Dhingra.

Virat’s elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra’s son Ayush recently celebrated his 14th birthday, some pictures of which were shared by Bhawna on her Instagram account. She wrote, “Happy 14th my baby, wishing you get all your heart desires. Love and blessings.”

As soon as the photo surfaced, fans started comparing Ayush with Virat. One user wrote, “Kohli’s carbon copy!” While someone said, “The faces of uncle and nephew are exactly the same!”

View Instagram Post 1: Virat Kohli’s Nephew Ayush Dhingra Turns 14, Fans Say He Looks Just Like His Mamu

The special thing is that Ayush is also following in the footsteps of his uncle Virat Kohli and is preparing to become a cricketer. Recently, Bhawna Kohli shared a photo on her Instagram, in which Ayush is seen in a cricket kit.

Ayush is not taking training from any ordinary coach, but from Rajkumar Sharma, who himself taught Virat Kohli the nuances of cricket since childhood. Rajkumar Sharma is the founder of West Delhi Cricket Academy and is still a role model for young cricketers.

Bhawna shared a special Insta story wishing her coach a happy birthday, which had two pictures, one of Virat Kohli receiving the trophy from his coach and in the other Ayush is also receiving the trophy from coach Rajkumar Sharma in the same style. Seeing this beautiful similarity, the fans became very emotional and started believing that the next cricket star is probably going to come out of Virat’s house.

Now all eyes are on Virat’s nephew Ayush will he also play for the country like his uncle? Time will tell!

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.