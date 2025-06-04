Virat Kohli’s Humorous Message for Phil Salt After RCB’s Historic IPL Win

In IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs in a thrilling final match to win the title for the first time. After this historic victory, Virat Kohli shared a special and funny message for his opening partner Phil Salt on Instagram.

Kohli shared a picture of the IPL trophy with Phil Salt on his Insta story and wrote,

“Well done partner. Now go back to the real stuff and get ready for changing diapers.”

Kohli wrote this message because Phil Salt has recently become a father. England batsman Salt returned to England to his wife after RCB’s victory in Qualifier 1, where a little guest came to his house. But on the morning of the IPL final, he rejoined the team and took part in the crucial match.

The pair of Salt and Kohli proved to be excellent for RCB throughout the season. Both gave the team a fast start in many matches. This heart-touching post of Kohli won the hearts of the fans and it shows that along with a strong partnership on the field, there is a deep bonding between the players on a personal level as well.

While Kohli’s captaincy and batting are being discussed in this historic victory of RCB, Phil Salt’s commitment and dedication towards the team was also commendable.

