Rishabh Pant’s Love Story: 10-Year-Old Relationship With THIS Lady

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant not only makes headlines with his batting and wicket-keeping, but his personal life has also always been a topic of discussion for fans. After being bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore in IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant has become the most expensive cricketer in the country he has also surpassed players like Virat Kohli and Mitchell Starc. But amid all this, there is one name that comes up again and again Isha Negi, his rumoured girlfriend.

Rishabh and Isha’s love story has been going on since 2015

Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi’s love story started in the year 2015 when Rishabh was playing Under-19 cricket. Both were very young at that time, but their relationship seemed as strong as that of a power couple.

However, Rishabh and Isha have been very private about their relationship. They have rarely been seen together in public. But in 2019, Rishabh introduced Isha to the world by sharing a cute photo on his Instagram. In that post, he wrote:

“I just want to make you happy because you are the reason, I am so happy.”

This was a small but very special sign that Rishabh Pant is now someone’s own.

Rishabh and Isha are often seen making lovely comments on each other’s posts on social media but share very few pictures. Some fans even thought that the two have broken up, but then sometimes a vacation photo comes or Isha’s famous commentary, which makes it clear that the couple is still together.

Isha ​​also shared the same photo that Rishabh did but with an even more romantic. She called him her man, soulmate, best friend and the love of her life.

Rishabh Pant and Isha once posted a photo from a snow-capped location, which revealed that the two had also planned a secret vacation. Apart from this, Isha was also seen cheering for Rishabh in the stadium during IPL 2022.

Isha ​​Negi is an interior designer and entrepreneur. Her Instagram profile (554K+ followers) is full of style, class and aesthetics. Isha is not just a part of Rishabh Pant’s love life but is also a successful woman herself.

Although Rishabh Pant and Isha have never made their relationship completely official, their social media posts, comments and years of togetherness are enough to tell that this relationship is not just a rumour, but a true and stable love story.

Now that Rishabh Pant has scaled such heights in his career, fans are now asking, “When will Isha become Bhabhi?”

Will we hear the wedding bells of this cricketer in the coming years? For now, the answer lies only with Rishabh and Isha.

But one thing is for sure Rishabh Pant’s heart beats not just on the cricket field, but also on the name of Isha Negi.

If you too want updates on this super-private couple, keep following us!