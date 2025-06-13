Rishabh Pant Breaks Up With Isha Negi After 10 Years Of Relationship!

Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi’s love story started in the year 2015 when Pant was playing Under-19 cricket. Both kept their relationship private for a long time. After Australia’s historic Test series win in January 2019, Rishabh shared a cute picture with Isha on Instagram, after which their relationship was confirmed.

Who is Isha Negi?

Isha ​​Negi is an interior designer, model and businesswoman by profession. Born in Dehradun, Isha has studied at the Convent of Jesus and Mary and completed her further studies at Amity University, Noida. Isha is known for her excellent interior design talent and has a special identity in the field of luxury design.

Unfollowed each other

Now with both of them unfollowing each other on social media, there is a discussion among the fans whether everything is not going well between the two. However, no official statement has come from both of them yet.

Fans are currently only speculating, but everyone is waiting for some clarification regarding their relationship.

