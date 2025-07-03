Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Dressing Room Vibes During Tough Matches On ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Rishabh Pant is a well-known cricketer in India. After a halt of almost two years, the cricketer returned in 2024. He was not on the field for two years due to a severe leg injury which happened in an accident in 2022. However, since his comeback, he has been in the headlines and this time he grabbed attention as he opened up on the dressing room vibe during the tough matches. Read more

Rishabh Pant appeared as guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show with fellow cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Gautam Gambhir, and Abhishek Sharma. With their entry, the cricketers lightened up the mood while Kapil Sharma, with his comedy, once again made the viewers laugh out loud. However, as Gautam Gambhir is the coach of the Indian cricket team, Kapil asked the fellow cricketers, “Dressing room me Gautam bhai aise serious ho hote hai apke sath? (If Gautam is as stern as he is right now in the dressing room).

Rishabh opened up on the dressing room vibe during the tough matches and says, “Jab match uper niche hota hai toh yaar sab tense ho jate hai (When the match becomes tricky everyone feels the pressure).”

Further, Gautam sarcastically dragged Kapil into this conversation, telling him that when the show doesn’t perform well, then what would be the situation targeting Kapil and his show?

However, The Great Indian Kapil Show’s upcoming episode is a sure treat for cricket fans. The show airs on Netflix with new episode releases every Saturday at 8PM.