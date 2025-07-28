Rishabh Pant Emotional After Injury: “Will Give My 100%, Can’t Wait to Return”

Team India’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is in the news today, but this time for his bravery and passion. In the fourth Test in Manchester, Pant played like a true warrior, despite fracturing his leg. Despite this serious injury, he did not give up. He fought for Team India and played a brilliant inning of 54 runs.

He got injured during India’s first innings, when a fast delivery from England bowler Chris Woakes hit his leg. The injury was so serious that Pant was seen bleeding, and he was barely able to walk. Despite this, he refused to leave the field and responded with the bat while playing in pain.

However, due to this fracture, Pant is out of the series and has been seen walking with crutches. Jagdishan has been included in the team in his place, but Pant’s fighting spirit has won the hearts of the fans.

After the match, Rishabh Pant shared an emotional post on Instagram. He wrote, “Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It’s been a real source of strength. I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process and staying patient, following the routines, and giving it my 100%. Playing for the country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can’t wait to be back doing what I love -RP”.

Rishabh Pant’s performance in the series has been tremendous. He scored a century in both innings of the first Test, a half-century in the second Test, and 54 runs in the third Test. He also scored 54 runs in the fourth test while injured.

Rishabh Pant has once again proved that he is not just a player but a true soldier dedicated to Team India. Salute to his spirit and hope he will recover soon and return to the field.

