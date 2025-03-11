Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi set to marry in Mussoorie; Rohit, Virat & MS Dhoni likely to attend

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi Pant, is preparing for her wedding in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The ceremonies will take place over two days at a private venue, with several well-known figures from the cricketing world expected to attend.

Among the guests likely to be present are India captain Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, and former skipper MS Dhoni. Sakshi is set to marry businessman Ankit Chaudhary, with whom she has been in a long-term relationship. The couple got engaged in London earlier this year, where Dhoni was also in attendance.

Sakshi has studied abroad and is quite popular on social media, often sharing pictures from her travels. Her wedding is expected to be a private affair, attended by close family and friends.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who played a crucial role in India’s recent tournament victory, has been making a strong comeback to the sport. After a serious car accident in late 2022, he underwent multiple surgeries and spent over a year recovering before returning to international cricket. His performances have contributed to India’s recent success, including their triumph in a major T20 competition.

The wedding will bring together some of the biggest names in Indian cricket, as they celebrate a personal milestone for Pant’s family.