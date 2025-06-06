Preity Zinta Feels Proud Of Punjab Kings, Promises To Comeback To Finish The Job

IPL 2025 was history with the victory of Virat Kohli’s team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. Eyes were wet, faces were full of smiles, and the cheers were loud as they lifted the trophy after eighteen years of wait. This victory created the biggest noise; however, the one who lost the match after coming so close it wasn’t easy for them to let go. With a pretty smile and a good heart, players congratulated the winners. However, the pain can be seen clearly in their eyes.

But even after losing after coming so far, the owner of the Punjab Kings team is full of hope and positivity. The Bollywood actress shared a photo on her Instagram handle of her whole team and expressed her pride. She thanked everyone and appreciated her team’s efforts throughout the season. With that, she also motivated them to come back next season to finish the job that they couldn’t this year.

Preity‘s never giving up attitude is something that has brought her so far, and with this motivation, it seems next year’s victory might be in Punjab Kings’s hands.

Preity Zinta’s long note says, “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to but….the journey was spectacular! It was exciting, entertaining & it was inspiring. I loved the fight & the grit our young team, our shers showed through out the tournament. I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch lead from the front & how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL!”

The actress highlighted and appreciated her team’s performance this year, “This year was unique. We smashed records even though we lost key players to injury & national duty, witnessed a pause in the tournament, transferred home games to other states & evacuated a stadium! We adapted & topped the points table after a decade & fought till the end in an exciting final.”

Preity concluded the note, saying, “I am so proud of each n every player of Punjab Kings for showing so much character throughout the tournament. A big thank you to each of them and to our support staff and everyone at PBKS for an incredible season. Most of all a HEARTFELT THANK YOU to our – SHER SQUAD – our FANS that stood with us through thick n thin. Whatever we are & how far we have reached is all because of you I promise we will come back to finish the job cuz as of now the job is still half done. See you next year in the stadium, till then take care n stay safe everyone. Love you all #Ting.”