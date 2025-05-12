Preity Zinta Praises Efforts Taken For Safe Evacuation During Halted IPL Match

Punjab Kings co-owner and famous actress Preity Zinta recently praised the fans and the administration during the match at the Dharamshala Stadium. The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 8 was suddenly stopped, and all the spectators were safely evacuated from the stadium.

Preity Zinta thanked everyone for their help. She said that she was very worried about everyone’s safety and was very relieved to see everyone leaving the stadium without any trouble.

Actually, this is the same stadium where on May 4, Punjab Kings won against Lucknow Supergiants after 12 years and scored 237 runs. Preity was very happy at that time. But exactly a week later, the same stadium became a cause of great concern.

On May 8, the match started late due to rain. The Punjab team had scored 122 runs in 10.1 overs and then suddenly the match was stopped. Initially it was said that there was a problem with the light, but later it came to light that the match had to be cancelled due to tension on the India-Pakistan border.

Preity Zinta also shared a heart-touching message. She apologised to the fans that she could not get photographed with anyone that day. She said, ‘I am sorry that I refused to be photographed, but at that time, the most important thing was everyone’s safety.’

After this, the team’s players, support staff, commentators and broadcast team reached Jalandhar by road on 9 May and then from there came to Delhi’s Safdarjung station by ‘Vande Bharat’ train. Preity Zinta thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Indian Railways.

Preity wrote, ‘Finally back home after a crazy last few days.

A heartfelt thank you to Indian Railways & our Railway minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both IPL teams and all officials & families leave Dharamshala in a safe, swift & comfortable way.

A big thank you to Mr Jay Shah, Mr Arun Dhumal, BCCI & our CEO Mr Satish Menon & the Operations team of Punjab Kings for helping co-ordinate the evacuation of our stadium in Dharamshala safely & in an orderly manner. Everything was handled so well.

Finally to all the people that were in the Dharamshala stadium – a Thankyou Thankyou

Thank you for not panicking & for any stampedes. You guys are absolute rock stars. I’m sorry I was a bit curt & said no to pictures with everyone, but the need of the hour was the safety of everyone, and it was my duty & responsibility to make sure everyone stayed safe Thank you for making it possible Love you all Ting !’

Now the good news is that a ceasefire has been reached between India and Pakistan on 10 May and IPL 2025 is going to start again. Soon a new schedule of the remaining 12 league matches and 4 playoff matches is going to come. However, what will happen to the incomplete match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals this decision has not been taken yet.