When Fans And Media Crossed Lines With Bollywood Actors

Check out instances of privacy invasion by fans and media in Bollywood actors' lives

Fans and Media are always curious about the life of Bollywood celebrities and their personal lives. In this curiosity, sometimes, they go beyond their limits. Celebrities are not commodities. They sacrifice much of their private lives to be in the limelight. But thinking it is okay to invade their personal space is not right. In the world of glitz and glamour, celebs and paps need each other, but there need to be some rules clearly. Celebs love their fans for their support and are always quick to thank them. But fans misbehaving with them is simply not acceptable. In the past, there have been many instances of privacy invasion. However, Celebs called out paparazzi and fans for the same. Today, we bring you such incidents.

Aditya Roy Kapur: The talented actor recently obliged his female fan by taking selfies with her in Mumbai. Unfortunately, after taking a photo with him, the lady tried to kiss the actor’s cheek. She didn’t stop there and tried to do it again, but Aditya managed to pull her away. He handled this awkward situation in a calm and composed manner. Even though he distanced the lady from him, she kissed the actor’s hand and left.

Shah Rukh Khan: The King Khan of Bollywood faced a similar uncomfortable situation at the airport. While walking with his sons Aryan and AbRam, a fan tried to stop him for a photo. The fan even attempted to grab the superstar’s hand, which put SRK in a fix.

Preity Zinta: The actress recently took to social media to share about two incidents that left her a bit shaken. In the post, the actress on Saturday shared details about the two events, one involving a woman who took pictures of her infant daughter and kissed her, and the other involving a man in a wheelchair who repeatedly asked her for money.

Ranveer Singh: The Padmavat actor experienced a shocking incident when a creepy fan tried to record him inside a changing room. Revealing details about the same, Ranveer had told Bombay Times, “I was in the changing room, naked. I’m drying my hair in one of the stalls. I look, and a guy is filming with his light on. I was like, ‘Light toh off kar leta, toh pakda nahi jaata’. I ran across the changing room, in my condition, and I shouted ‘Aye!’ Because the way I shouted, he panicked and forgot to run away. Can you imagine naked me going, ‘Aye, Aye!’? I caught his arm and grabbed the phone. Fortunately, I had that presence of mind. Had that video come out… I had to destroy it. It goes to this extent almost every other day.”

Virat Kohli: During India’s match against South Africa in the Super 12 stage of the ICC World T20 2022, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli lashed out at fans for invading his privacy at the Indian team hotel. The celebrity cricketer recalled a shocking incident on his social media during the T20 World Cup in Australia. Kohli revealed that his privacy was invaded in a hotel room in Australia. He uploaded a 30-second clip of an unidentified person taking a tour of his hotel room.

Alia Bhatt: The Gangubai actress showed her anger in an Instagram story after her photos were leaked online. The actress enjoyed her personal time at home when the photos were taken. Many celebrities supported Alia and even shared their opinions and even tagged Mumbai police to take action against the wrongdoers.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates