Bollywood beauties that made it from AD campaigns to the big screen

Bollywood has gifted us with some beautiful actresses over time, who have made a transition from the small screen to the big screen in several ways. But here are the select few who made it Tinsel Town after making an impact with ad campaigns.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rai Bachchan is one of the most glamorous actresses in the Indian Film Industry. She starred in a Coca-Cola ad that she did with Aamir Khan. She later did a few more commercials and ramp shows, even after her Miss World days. Later on, she became successful in Bollywood and got popular as one of the most beautiful-looking women in the world.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone has a fan following not only nationally but also globally. Every time she proved with her acting prowess, that she is one of the driving forces to reckon with in the film industry. Her films namely Ram Leela, Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani and others have received rave reviews from audiences making her one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. But we all remember the phrase, “Kya aap close-up karte hain?” Deepika Padukone who is a superstar right now, featured in an ad film flaunting her beautiful smile.

Preity Zinta

Zinta endorsed the Liril brand and played a college girl in her younger days. With her cute bubbly image with dimples, how could she be unnoticed? Slowly, she made her mark in Bollywood and achieved stardom in movies.

Vidya Balan

Balan starred in a Surf Excel ad where she played mother to a kid. Then she played in various commercials which gave her fame and slowly she became one of the most phenomenal actresses in the Indian Film Industry.

Shiv Jyoti Rajput

Shiv Jyoti has already made her mark in the OTT realm with Special Ops 1.5- The Himmat Story alongside Kay Kay Menon. Now the actress is making her big screen debut with Sonu Sood’s directorial Fateh and also, she will be a part of Jahangir National University playing the role of the activist Shehla Rasheed. But before making her debut on silver screen, Shiv Jyoti was know as the “Queen of Advertisement” . She had been a prominent face of many remarkable ad commercials like Ali Abbas Zafar’s Chings ad, Parachute Advanced Aloe vera, Biba India, Fiama and many others. She was the face of Head and Shoulders for 2 years.