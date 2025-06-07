Deepika Padukone Joins Atlee & Allu Arjun’s Grand Film!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has now officially become a part of director Atlee‘s next big budget film, in which South superstar Allu Arjun will be in the lead role. This news has not only put an end to all the rumors, but has also indicated a new beginning.

Recently, news of Deepika leaving the film Spirit came to the fore. It was being said that there was a rift between her and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Some reports also said that Deepika had put some conditions, such as working hours and Telugu dubbing. But now that Deepika has signed Atlee’s film, it is clear that either those things were exaggerated or the thinking of both parties did not match.

The title of the film has not been revealed at the moment, but it is being projected under the name AA22xA6 and Sun Pictures is producing it. In the announcement video of the film, Deepika Padukone and Atlee were seen together in a creative session. The two warm up to each other, share ideas and finally shake hands to give the green signal to the project.

In the second part of the video, Deepika is seen exploring the sets and production unit of the film. She is seen with VFX setups, costume trials, armour and horse riding gear, which suggests that her character may be that of a warrior woman. The glimpse of sword fighting and horse riding indicates that the film will be a big-scale action drama, which may have a historical or mythological background.

Atlee has already given a superhit film like Jawaan, while Allu Arjun is ready for another blast after the success of Pushpa. Now with Deepika joining the project, the scale of the project has increased even more.

The pairing of Deepika and Allu Arjun is not only exciting the audience, but it also creates a pan India appeal. Deepika is a well-known and global face of Bollywood, while Allu Arjun has a massive fan following in the South. Atlee is the perfect choice as a director to bridge these two worlds.

Through this film, she is going to start a new, strong chapter of her career, which will further cement her pan-India stardom.

The rest of the details of the film are kept secret for now, but what has come out so far proves that the film will have big sets, high level VFX and an action-packed story, in which Deepika will play a very important role.

With Atlee’s direction, Allu Arjun’s energy and Deepika Padukone’s strong presence, the real battle will now be seen at the box office.

