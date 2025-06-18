Vishnu Manchu said, “I was jealous of Allu Arjun’s National Award, but I also felt proud”.

Manchu Vishnu Vardhan Babu is a well-known name in the world of Telugu cinema. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, South actor Vishnu Manchu shared many interesting things. He openly told how the Telugu film industry has made a mark at the global level in recent years and why he is proud of his industry. During the conversation, Vishnu admitted that he was a little jealous of Allu Arjun winning the National Award, but at the same time he also called it a proud moment for the industry.

“When Allu Arjun got the National Award, I called him and said, “Saale, I am jealous, but I am also feeling very proud.”

Vishnu also said that he knows that every actor’s stardom is his own and no one can take it away from anyone.

“We all have limited time, so spread as much positivity as you can.”

He also shared that when South’s music director M.M. Keeravani won the Oscar, he felt a very proud moment.

When Siddharth asked if you could call any of your fellow actors at 3 am and tell them that you are in trouble? Vishnu jokingly said, “If I call at 3 am, first of all, they will get a heart attack, ‘Vishnu ne call kiya hai is time par? Kuch toh bahut bada hua hoga.'”

“I solve other people’s problems, so if I am calling someone, it means there is something serious.”

Vishnu Manchu’s honest and humble style was evident in this interview.

Vishnu is not only a successful actor but also a filmmaker and writer. He started his acting career in 1985 as a child artist in the film Ragile Gundelu. After this, he acted for several years and made a bang on the screen as a hero in 2003 through the film Vishnu. He was awarded the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for this film.

Vishnu did not limit his journey to acting only. He is also the president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), an organization of the Telugu film industry, since 2021, where he is actively working for the interests of the artists.

In the year 2022, he worked in films like Ginna and Gali Nageswara Rao, which received a good response from the audience. Now in 2025, he is coming up with his much-awaited film Kannappa, which is currently under production. Not only is he playing the lead role in this film, he has also written its story himself.

