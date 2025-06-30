Kannappa Day 4 Box Office Update: Maintains Strong Opening Weekend, Expecting Stability in Coming Days

‘Kannappa’ earned a total net of 23.1 crores in India in its first three days, but on Monday that is the fourth day, the pace of the film came to a complete halt. The film earned just 0.26 crores on the fourth day, including all languages.

According to Sacnilk early estimates, on the first day that is Friday, the film had a blockbuster opening collection of 9.35 crores, in which the highest earnings came from the Telugu version. The collection fell to 7.15 crores on Saturday and 6.6 crores on Sunday. Although the film performed well overall over the weekend, a huge drop was recorded on Monday.

If we talk about occupancy, on Monday, the film’s Tamil occupancy was 10.74%, Telugu 12.22%, Hindi 3.91% and Malayalam 5.43%, which shows that the film did not get much response from the audience on weekdays.

The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. ‘Kannappa’ stars Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, R. Sharat Kumar, Madhu, Preeti Mukhundan, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmaji, and Brahmanandam. Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal and Mohanlal also have special appearances in the film.

Now it will be interesting to see how the film’s earnings grow on the weekdays.

