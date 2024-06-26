Hrithik Roshan Feels Heat As Preity Zinta Stuns In Strapless Silver Ombré Gown With Birdcage Veil

Preity Zinta made a dazzling appearance at Vogue World Paris in a sparkling silver ombré gown from star designer Rahul Mishra’s “Superheroes” designs. In stunning design, Preity embodied beauty and sophistication at the event, which took place in conjunction with Paris Haute Couture Week.

Preity Zinta’s Gown Video-

Taking to Instagram post, Preity Zinta shared a video of herself dazzled in a western fit. The outfit features a strapless sweetheart neckline, with intricate and delicate beadwork all over the outfit, showcasing the designer’s signature craftsmanship and attention to detail. It also features an elegant multi-color ombré shade with back zip-closure and a little slit at the back ankle-length gown; her dramatic flair perfectly complements Preity’s police and presence on the red carpet. The outfit is complete with a stunning black netted fabric birdcage veil.

View Instagram Post 1: Hrithik Roshan Feels Heat As Preity Zinta Stuns In Strapless Silver Ombré Gown With Birdcage Veil

Preity Zinta’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Preity pairs her look with long black stone-studded earrings, a ring, and a clutch. Her hair looks sleek with a straight hairstyle. To complement her look, she opts for natural makeup with a hint of shimmer to match the gown’s sparkling effect. The overall ensemble is proof of her timeless elegance and fashion-forward sensibility. In the video, the actress gives a dazzling appearance in a regal western fit and flaunts her dimple look for the video shoot.

As soon as Preity shared a video of herself, the Koi Mil Gaya co-star turned to her Instagram post and praised her beauty, saying, “Wah” with a fire emoji.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.