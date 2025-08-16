War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Total 108 crores crossed!

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Released on Independence Day, ‘War 2’ has made a blockbuster start at the box office. The film did a business of 51.5 crores on the first day, with a collection of 29 crores from Hindi, 0.25 crores from Tamil, and 22.25 crores from Telugu. On the second day (Friday, 15 August 2025), the film earned around 56.50 crores (early estimates). Overall, the film’s total collection has reached 108 crores so far.

In the film, Hrithik Roshan returns with his iconic character Kabir Dhaliwal, while South superstar Jr NTR is making his debut in Hindi films with this film. Kiara Advani is in an important role with him. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor are also present in the supporting cast.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, this film is the sixth installment of the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. With its explosive action, high-octane drama, and star power, the film registered a great opening by cashing in on the Independence Day weekend.

It will be interesting to see how much higher the box office collection of ‘War 2’ is on Saturday and Sunday.

Trade experts believe the film can break many records in its first weekend.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the Box Office.