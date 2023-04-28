IPL 2023: Preity Zinta spotted greeting fans during PBKS Vs LSG game, moment goes viral

Check out how Preity Zinta greeted fans during the game between PBKS and LSG

Preity Zinta is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been melting hearts of one and all since the very beginning of the 90s and well, we have so far been wonderfully proud about her journey. She certainly has established her niche with perfection and well, that’s why, even today, fans love her wholeheartedly. She might not be very active in the movie space. However, she still commands a huge fan following among the audience.

Check out how Preity Zinta greeted fans during the game between PBKS and LSG:

As the owner of the franchise, Preity Zinta has always been very supportive and has ensured visibility from her end. Well, this time as well, during the game between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta ensured visibility from her end and greeted the fans with perfection. Well, do you want to check out where and how? See below folks –

At the end of the day, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings and won the game. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com