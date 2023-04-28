ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

IPL 2023: Preity Zinta spotted greeting fans during PBKS Vs LSG game, moment goes viral

Check out how Preity Zinta greeted fans during the game between PBKS and LSG

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Apr,2023 23:43:28
IPL 2023: Preity Zinta spotted greeting fans during PBKS Vs LSG game, moment goes viral

Preity Zinta is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been melting hearts of one and all since the very beginning of the 90s and well, we have so far been wonderfully proud about her journey. She certainly has established her niche with perfection and well, that’s why, even today, fans love her wholeheartedly. She might not be very active in the movie space. However, she still commands a huge fan following among the audience.

Check out how Preity Zinta greeted fans during the game between PBKS and LSG:

As the owner of the franchise, Preity Zinta has always been very supportive and has ensured visibility from her end. Well, this time as well, during the game between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta ensured visibility from her end and greeted the fans with perfection. Well, do you want to check out where and how? See below folks –

At the end of the day, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings and won the game. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
When Fans And Media Crossed Lines With Bollywood Actors 
When Fans And Media Crossed Lines With Bollywood Actors 
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes huge six, helps team win against Punjab Kings
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes huge six, helps team win against Punjab Kings
IPL 2023 Match 14 Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets
IPL 2023 Match 14 Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets
Preity Zinta harassed in Mumbai, actress shares emotional note
Preity Zinta harassed in Mumbai, actress shares emotional note
IPL 2023 Match 10 Result: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets
IPL 2023 Match 10 Result: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets
IPL 2023 Match 8 Result: PBKS beat RR by 5 runs
IPL 2023 Match 8 Result: PBKS beat RR by 5 runs
Latest Stories
"I don't want to marry any Politician," says Parineeti Chopra amidst marriage rumours with Raghav Chada
"I don't want to marry any Politician," says Parineeti Chopra amidst marriage rumours with Raghav Chada
Dancer To Singer: BTS J-Hope's Splendid Career Till Now
Dancer To Singer: BTS J-Hope's Splendid Career Till Now
Singer To Actor: Tara Sutaria's Journey To Stardom
Singer To Actor: Tara Sutaria's Journey To Stardom
A Day Out With Ananya Panday; Check Now!
A Day Out With Ananya Panday; Check Now!
Kapil Dev Extends Support To Protesting Wrestler Against Brij Bhushan Singh
Kapil Dev Extends Support To Protesting Wrestler Against Brij Bhushan Singh
Tamannaah Bhatia’s mornings are all about rejuvenating walks, see pics
Tamannaah Bhatia’s mornings are all about rejuvenating walks, see pics
Read Latest News