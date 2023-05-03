IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians create history against Punjab Kings, all details inside

Know the latest about Mumbai Indians IPL team and how they managed to create a special new record against Punjab Kings during their crucial encounter in IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians fans will love it

Mumbai Indians is undoubtedly hailed and regarded as the most successful team in IPL cricket history. The team has won the tournament not once, not twice but as many as 5 times and that’s truly incredible. No other team in the past has managed to achieve this remarkable feat and well, it’s fantastic indeed. No wonder, whenever they play in crucial games, it always results in a special happy occasion for the audience.

Know more about Mumbai Indians and their new record that they created against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023:

In today’s game Vs Punjab Kings, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians truly created history. They successfully chased a score of 200+ and eventually became the first team ever in the history of the tournament to chase a 200+ score in Mohali. The heroics from Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav and Tilak Varma helped Mumbai Indians win the game.

HISTORIC! Mumbai Indians is the first team to chase 200 plus in Mohali. 💜#MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/VsRI5SnWPu — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) May 3, 2023

We at IWMBuzz wish Mumbai Indians good luck going forward in the tournament.