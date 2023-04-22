ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 sixes in tournament

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 Apr,2023 23:23:36
Rohit Sharma is one of the most admired and talented cricketers that we have in the country. Since the past decade or so, Rohit Sharma has been consistently playing good cricket for the country as well as his franchise in IPL aka Mumbai Indians. His fans are extremely proud of him and well, we love it. Not just as a batsman, he’s also been a successful captain for Mumbai Indians and to an extent for team India as well.

Well, during today’s game between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, Rohit Sharma achieved a unique feat. He became the first Indian in the history of IPL to hit 250 sixes.

At the end of the game, PBKS won the game by 13 runs. We at IWMBuzz congratulate Rohit Sharma for achieving this gigantic feat during IPL 2023. Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful, right folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

