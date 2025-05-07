Rohit Sharma Bids Farewell to Test Cricket, Will Continue in ODIS

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday. Now he will not play Test matches for India. Rohit played 67 matches in his Test career, in which he scored 4301 runs. This includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. His average in Tests was 40.57.

Rohit has already retired from T20 cricket after the World Cup. Now he will be seen playing for India only in ODI matches.

In a post on Instagram, Rohit wrote, ‘Hello everyone, I would just like to share that l am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.’

Rohit led India to the final of the World Test Championship. However, his performance in some recent series against New Zealand and Australia was not very good.

Now that Rohit has withdrawn from Tests, Team India will get a new captain in the next Test series against England. Names like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are coming up for captaincy.

After Gautam Gambhir became the coach, there were talks of ending the ‘star culture’ in the team. There were reports that the relationship between Rohit and Gambhir was not good, but both of them denied these rumours.

Some time ago, Rohit’s form had dropped in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and he had dropped himself from the playing eleven. Even then, there were talks of retirement, but Rohit had denied it at that time.

Now that Rohit Sharma has decided to retire, fans will surely miss him during Test cricket, and he will be remembered.