Oakley and Rohit Sharma team up with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation to raise awareness about the importance of good vision

Leading performance eyewear brand Oakley and Rohit Sharma, globally renowned cricketer and Oakley brand ambassador in India, teamed up with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation in its efforts to raising awareness about the importance of good vision, and providing sustainable access to vision care where it doesn’t exist today.

Good vision is a basic human right, yet uncorrected poor vision affects 2.7 billion people around the world and over 550 million people in India alone. One in three people are not able to reach their full potential when 80% of all vision problems can be solved by solutions that exist today. The campaign video sheds light on the power of good vision and how it helps one in achieving their dreams no matter how big or small those are. The video pans over the highlights from the event and closes with the powerful vision statement of the initiative – ‘We Won’t Stop Until The World Can See’.

Speaking on the initiative, Rohit Sharma added, “I am honoured to be a part of this empowering initiative by Oakley and OneSight. The initiative is in the right direction towards helping create awareness about vision correction, especially among children. The future belongs to our children and timely access to vision care and correction plays an important role in building and securing their future. I am grateful to be doing my part in being able to make a difference in our community with Oakley and OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation.”

“We are committed to ensuring access to vision care to all, especially more focused among children, as it profoundly impacts their overall development and future prospects. At the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, we strive to address the barriers that hinder vision care accessibility and raise awareness about the transformative power of good vision. We are partnering with various state governments in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir for delivering quality eye care services. By investing in the well-being of our children, we are contributing towards a brighter future for generations to come,” said Narasimhan Narayanan, President, EssilorLuxottica, South Asia.

“The collaboration between Rohit Sharma, Oakley and our Foundation reflects our shared commitment to making a difference in people’s lives by promoting access to vision care and the transformative power of sports. When icons like Rohit, who are loved by millions of fans around the globe, join us in raising awareness about the importance of good vision, it really motivates people and policy makers to take action to ensure clear vision for all. We look forward to continuing our efforts together towards raising awareness and increasing access to vision care both in India and globally,” said Anurag Hans, Head of Mission, EssilorLuxottica and President, OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation.

The collaboration between Oakley, Rohit Sharma and OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation strives to make a difference in people’s lives by promoting access to vision care and the transformative power of sports. With the support of state governments in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation will continue to support school-going children with vision screenings and glasses, with the aim to reach 1,000 children.