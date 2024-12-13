Rohit Sharma Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Family, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Relive Childhood

Popular cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are known for their amazing performances on the field. They have won hearts as players and become inspirations for others. But this is just their professional side; the tough and unbeatable boys are sweet and fun-loving in real life and often choose to spend quality time with family. As both cricketers are enjoying the holiday, Rohit jetted for a vacation with family while Virat with Anushka is reliving childhood moments.

Today is Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s wedding anniversary, the 9th anniversary after tying the knot in 2015. The duo is blessed with a baby girl, Samaira, and a baby boy, Ahaan. For the anniversary celebrations, Rohit jetted to a dreamy beach celebration with his wife, Ritika, and daughter, Samaira. From celebrating the evening at the beach with a dreamy setting to welcoming their newborn baby, Ahaan, playing with Samaira on the beach to clicking family photos, every moment was special with loved ones for Rohit.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is spending quality time with his sweet little family in London. Anushka shared photos from her fun time with Virat. The duo enjoyed a healthy and delicious sandwich with french fries. Expressing their quirkiness, the duo poses for a selfie, flashing their smiles. They looked cute in casuals with cute animal-inspired headbands. With the cute get-up and french fries, the duo enjoyed reliving the childhood moments. It seems the duo are out with their kids, Vamika and Akaay. The actresses called themselves ‘Bandit and Chili’. She also mentioned that it was a ‘Best day ever!’.