Rohit Sharma’s Heartwarming Gesture & India U-19 Squad’s Big England Tour

Team India’s star batsman Rohit Sharma once again won the hearts of his fans. Recently, he was seen surrounded by fans after lunch in Mumbai, where he looked very casual. A large number of people reached out to take pictures with him and Rohit took selfies with everyone without any hesitation. His gesture is becoming very viral on social media.

At the same time, before the England tour, India Under-19 team captain and batsman Ayush Mhatre, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in IPL, met Rohit Sharma at his home. During this, Rohit gifted him his signed bat. Ayush shared this beautiful moment on Instagram and wrote, “A bat, a blessing, and a memory of a lifetime – thank you Rohit da.”

India’s Under-19 team will be on a tour of England from 24 June to 23 July 2025, where they will play a 50-over warm-up match, five youth ODIs and two multi-day matches. Two changes have also been made in the team – D. Dipesh and Naman Pushpak have been included in place of Aditya Rana and Khilan Patel.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLDg__tIz7M/?hl=en

The team will be led by Ayush Mhatre, who scored 206 runs in IPL 2025. At the same time, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also a part of this team, who created history by scoring a century in 38 balls while playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

India will start their tour on 24 June with a warm-up match at Loughborough University. This will be followed by five ODIs from 27 June to 7 July and then two multi-day matches from 12 to 15 July and 20 to 23 July.

India U19 Squad, Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Moulyaraj Singh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chauhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammad Inan, Anmoljit Singh, D. Dipesh, Naman Pushpak.

For more information stay connected with IWMBuzz.com.