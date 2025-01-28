Rohit Sharma files complaint against Sunil Gavaskar, find out why

India’s Test captain, Rohit Sharma, had a difficult Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Australia, struggling with his batting and leadership. Joining the team in the second Test after paternity leave, Sharma’s contributions were minimal as he managed just 31 runs across three Tests, averaging 6.00. While India secured a win in Perth under Jasprit Bumrah’s captaincy, the team’s overall performance declined, with Sharma’s struggles drawing attention.

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar criticized Sharma’s approach both as a player and captain. He also questioned Sharma’s absence from the Sydney Test, suggesting that it might be time for India to consider a change in leadership for red-ball cricket. Gavaskar’s comments added to the growing debate about Sharma’s form and captaincy.

Unhappy with the remarks, Sharma reportedly approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to express his concerns. According to sources, he felt the criticism was unwarranted and added unnecessary pressure during a tough phase. Sharma also attributed his poor performance to external factors that impacted his focus during the series.

A source shared, “Rohit believed Gavaskar’s comments were unnecessary and voiced his concerns to the BCCI. The added scrutiny compelled him to share his perspective with the board.”

Sharma’s struggles extend to the domestic circuit, where he failed to make an impact in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir. Despite this, Sharma remains focused on regaining form and is using domestic cricket to rebuild his confidence.

The complaint against Gavaskar has sparked conversations about leadership and team dynamics, while Sharma works to return to form in the coming months.