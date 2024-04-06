IPL 2024: I am a big Rohit Sharma fan, he does not deserve to be part of such controversies: Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar the popular actor is enthralling audiences in the lead role of Subhaan in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua. Dheeraj is an earnest follower of cricket, and is excited with IPL 2024 starting. This summer’s cricketing extravaganza has spread the euphoria all around, and Dheeraj takes time to talk about the controversies and his opinions on IPL 2024.

Read on.

How excited do you get with the annual cricketing extravaganza IPL?

I hardly get the time to follow it, to be honest. I am shooting most of the time and because of that, all I can do is to keep checking the score. More than me being excited, I love the excitement that people show during the IPL season.

As a performer, do you get this feeling that cricket will dominate TV show ratings? How affected are you if it happens?

Everything has its place and time. I feel the audience of a TV show and that of an IPL is not always the same. The rating differs mainly because of the addition of the audience and not because the audience gets divided. People watching TV shows will always watch a TV show and people watching a cricket match will always watch a match.

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma’s captaincy fiasco, and the boos that Hardik faces. Your take on it.

I feel it is very unfortunate. I don’t know the intricacies of it, that is why I won’t be able to comment on it much. But such things dilute the game of cricket. I am a big Rohit Sharma fan, especially after the way he captained India in the World Cup. So such controversies are not what he deserves after giving so many years to Indian Cricket.

What is your take on Dhoni’s future with regards to IPL and team CSK?

I feel this is the last time we will see Dhoni play on the field. After this he will probably mentor the team or even be like a non-playing captain.

Do you think the mighty pay packets (the big buys) that cricketers get in IPL are justified? Explain.

Why not! They have worked for it and the concept of IPl lies with the whole auction and money game. It is a perfect blend of sports and entertainment. Sometimes I feel the international players are paid more than they deserve.

Is IPL more of a batsman’s paradise? Explain.

Not just IPL, cricket has always been changing towards becoming a batter’s game. If you follow the rules and the changes that it has undergone, you will understand what I am saying.

Which team are you rooting for this year to win the tournament?

Mumbai Indians all the way!!!